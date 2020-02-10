Business

BoB, Union Bank cut lending rates

more-in

State-run lender Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have lowered their lending rates by 5-10 bps.

BoB has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 bps to 8.15% and one-month MCLR by 5 bps. The new rates will come into effect from February 12.

Union Bank of India has reduced its 3-month MCLR rate by 5 bps to 7.80% from 7.85%. The one-year MCLR capital stands at 8.10%. The revised rates will come into effect from February 11, 2020.

“Union Bank of India has recently reduced its home loan interest rates for different categories of borrowers by up to 30 bps, i.e. from 8.20% to 7.90%,” Union Bank said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 10:21:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bob-union-bank-cut-lending-rates/article30785590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY