Business

BOB signs MoU with STPI for start-up funding

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support start-ups across India under its Baroda Start-up Banking programme.

Under this programme, 15 dedicated start-up branches are operational across the major start-up hubs viz. Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore and Kochi.

As per this programme, a dedicated and trained bank official will be made a single touch point and a bouquet of tailor-made banking products designed exclusively for start-ups will made available.

The bank will facilitate an array of services at preferential rates at service providers in the field of cloud computing, co-working spaces, taxation, accounting and legal.

Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “Through this partnership, we will together fuel the growth of start-up ecosystem in India.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 10:51:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bob-signs-mou-with-stpi-for-start-up-funding/article35241931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY