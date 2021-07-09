BOB signs MoU with STPI for start-up funding

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support start-ups across India under its Baroda Start-up Banking programme.

Under this programme, 15 dedicated start-up branches are operational across the major start-up hubs viz. Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore and Kochi.

As per this programme, a dedicated and trained bank official will be made a single touch point and a bouquet of tailor-made banking products designed exclusively for start-ups will made available.

The bank will facilitate an array of services at preferential rates at service providers in the field of cloud computing, co-working spaces, taxation, accounting and legal.

Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “Through this partnership, we will together fuel the growth of start-up ecosystem in India.”