BoB Q3 net profit jumps 75% to ₹4,306 crore on core income growth, lower bad assets

February 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Mumbai

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a 74.76% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,305.66 crore during the quarter ended December 2022, aided by improving asset quality and higher core income.

On a standalone basis, the lender’s net profit jumped 75.4% to ₹3,853 crore.

Without naming the embattled Adani Group, the bank’s managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Chadha told reporters that BoB’s overall exposure to the ports-to-media conglomerate’s entities is one-fourth of the single group exposures allowed under the Large Exposures Framework (LEF) but refused to share a number.

He said the overall exposure had declined as a percentage of the balance sheet in the last two years, and the bank did not have any asset quality concerns pertaining to it.

For the reporting quarter, the lender registered a 26.5% rise in the core net interest income at ₹10,818 crore, helped by a nearly 20% growth in advances and a 0.24% widening of net interest margin to 3.37%.

Mr. Chadha said at a time when the banking system is undergoing a 'war for deposits', the lender was able to post a 17.5% growth in the critical item on the liabilities side to fund the assets growth.

Despite deposit rate hikes becoming essential to garner the funds, Mr. Chadha exuded confidence that the lender would be able to sustain its NIMs (net interest margin) which had come better than its own expectations.

On the loan growth side, he said, the bank was able to notch up a higher number courtesy its focus on the “challenging” mortgage segment within retail, which grew 29.4%, and also overcoming the tepid growth in corporate side by growing the book by over 13%.

There was also a huge 150% growth in the so far untapped unsecured loans like personal loans courtesy the deployment of digital alternatives.

The gross non-performing assets ratio declined to 4.53% from 7.25% in the year-ago period, on the back of a ₹2,830 crore in fresh slippages. The cash recovery and upgrades at ₹3,304 crore as against ₹2,635 crore in the year-earlier period helped trim the ratio.

The bank’s overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.44% with the core tier-1 at 11.45%. Mr. Chadha said the bank is unlikely to go to capital markets for a fundraise.

He said the fee income grew by a tepid 9.4% for the reporting quarter, and attributed the same to slowdown in project finance loans where it earns a bulk of the fees.

Bank of Baroda scrip closed 6.20% up at ₹163.65 a piece on the BSE, as against a gain of 1.52% on the benchmark.