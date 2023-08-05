BoB profit soars 88% to ₹4,070 cr. on loan growth, better margins

August 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a robust set of numbers with an 87.7% on-year jump in net profit to ₹4,070 crore in the June quarter, driven by higher interest income from an above-industry level loan growth and better margins.

The bottom line was also helped by lower provisions for bad loans as the asset quality improved vastly. Loan growth was led by the global book—something none of the other domestic lenders could book.

The management of the second largest state-run lender said the profitability growth was supported by healthy operating income that grew 42.9% to ₹14,319 crore, of which the key net interest income (NII) grew 24% to ₹10,997 crore and other income led by treasury income jumped 2.8 times to ₹1,152 crore.

Debadatta Chand, BoB's managing director & chief executive, said the bank's global NIM stood 3.27%, an increase of 25 basis points (bps) and domestic NIM at 3.41%, an increase of 34 bps and guided towards a 3.3% level for the remaining quarters as they see some repricing of deposits which will eat into the spread.

Accordingly, the yield on advances increased to 8.40% from 6.58% in Q1FY23 and the cost of deposits rose to 4.68% from 3.46% yet its cost to income came down to 45.36% from 54.81%, said BoB chief financial officer Ian de Souza.

The asset quality continued to improve with the gross NPA ratio falling by 33.8% to ₹34,832 crore or 3.51% of the total book down from 6.26% in Q1FY23.

The net NPA fell to a record low of 0.78% in the reporting quarter from 1.58% in Q1FY23. This had the provision coverage ratio improving to 93.23 from 78.52 in Q1FY24.

Total provisions (other than tax) and contingencies rose 15.5% to ₹ 1,946 crore, of which, provisions for NPAs stood at ₹420 crore and for wage hikes stood at ₹730 crore of which ₹500 crore was made this quarter, and for written-off accounts at ₹1,693 crore.

The bank made a cash recovery of ₹986 crore, Ajay Khurana, one of the executive directors, said adding and recovered ₹1,937 crore from NPAs accounts and another ₹636 crore from written accounts. The bank has a recovery target of ₹12,000 crore for the year.

Similarly, the slippage ratio declined to 1.05 from 1.71 in Q1FY23 and the band does not expect any negative surprises going forward. This also had the credit cost falling by 5 bps to 0.70% and Mr. Chand expects this to fall further to under 0.5% by March. Excluding prudential provisions credit cost would have been 44 bps, he said.

On the asset side, unlike other peers especially the market leader SBI, its global advances grew at a robust 18% year-on–year to ₹9,90,988 crore, as against SBI's 7.7% and Mr. Chand expects this to moderate to 14.16%. As against this domestic advances grew at a lower 16.8% to ₹8,12,626 crore, taking the total business to ₹21,90,896 crore, which was 17% more than the year ago period.

Established in July 1908, Bank of Baroda has a significant international presence with a network of 93 overseas offices spanning 17 countries and Mr. Chand said the bank's international business mostly come from the US, England, the UAE and Singapore.

Domestic loan growth was led by retail segment (24.8%), driven by auto loans (22.1%), home loans (18.4%), personal loans (82.9%), mortgage loans (15.8%), and education loans which grew 20.8%. Agri loan grew 18% to ₹ 1,27,583 crore, the gold loan portfolio rose 32% to ₹40,652 crore and the MSME portfolio grew 12.7% to ₹1,09,220 crore.

Global deposits increased 16.2% to ₹11,99,908 crore and domestic deposits rose 15.5% to ₹10,50,306 crore. Domestic Casa deposits grew 5.5% to ₹4,23,600 crore.

Mr. Chand said the sale of Bob Financial Solutions is on course and has already completed the financial due diligence but did not sound confident of completing the process this year citing the long list of approvals needed and also market conditions and valuation.

Similarly, the bank is also keen to sell its stake in Nainital Bank which will also depends on the market conditions and regulatory nods.

