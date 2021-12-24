BOB Financial, Indian Navy unveil co-branded credit card

Mumbai

24 December 2021 21:54 IST

BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the Indian Navy have introduced a co-branded credit card for the personnel of the Indian Navy. The card will be equipped with contactless features and offered on the RuPay platform.

Indian Navy personnel up to the age of 64 would be eligible to choose from three variants of the card.

Commodore Neeraj Malhotra, Indian Navy said “Indian Navy is appreciative of the products and solutions offered by Bank of Baroda to the Officers and Sailors of Indian Navy.”

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BFSL said, “The uniquely designed credit cards will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and comfort to the personnel of Indian Navy.”