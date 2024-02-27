ADVERTISEMENT

BoB cuts car loan interest rate by 65 bps to 8.75%

February 27, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda has announced a reduction in its car loan interest rates to starting from 8.75% per annum from 9.4% per annum previously. “This is a special limited period offer on Baroda Car Loans floating rate of interest, starting from February 26, 2024 till March 31, 2024,” the bank said in a statement. 

The bank also said that it offers fixed rate of interest on Baroda Car Loans, starting at 8.85% per annum.  “The new rate beginning at 8.75% is applicable on the purchase of a new car and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile. Additionally, the bank is offering borrowers zero prepayment charges on the floating rate of interest option and a concession in processing charges on both fixed and floating interest rate options,” it added.

Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “We are continuing to see strong demand for car ownership with passenger vehicle sales peaking in January 2024 on the back of a sustained improvement in the Indian economy, rising aspirations and consumer confidence.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US