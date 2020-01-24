BoB clocks ₹1,407 cr. loss in Q3 on rise in bad loans

State-run lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has reported ₹1,407 crore loss in the October -December period of the current financial year due to rise in bad loans. The bank had posted ₹471 crore profit for the same period of the previous year.

The numbers, however, are not exactly comparable since Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with BoB from April 1, 2019.

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said its net interest income grew 9% to ₹7,128 crore. Its total income increased to ₹21,809 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹14,563 crore in the year ago period.

Provisions for non-performing assets almost doubled to ₹6,621 crore from ₹,3416 crore. Fresh slippages were ₹10,387 crore.

Gross non-performing assets as a proportion of gross advances were 10.43% as on end December 2019 as compared to 11.01% a year ago.

In a statement to the media, the bank said domestic current and savings account (CASA) deposits registered a growth of 8.81% year on year and the share of CASA deposits to total domestic deposits improved to 38.8% as on December 31, 2019 from 36.2% during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

“The retail loan portfolio of the bank grew by 15.3%, driven by a robust growth in auto loans at 42.9% and home loans at 10.2%,” the bank added.