BoB Chennai Zone sanctions ₹134 cr. agri-loans in T.N. in 15 days

December 02, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Chennai Zone has sanctioned ₹134 crore of agriculture loans to about 20,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu in 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the fifth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’, a nationwide annual farmer outreach programme, BoB organised farmers meets, choupals, soil testing camps, animal health check-ups and financial literacy programmes from November 15 to 30 and reached out to 20,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu with agri-related loan products, the lender said in a statement.

As of September 22, BoB has 314 branches in Chennai of which 161 are semi-urban/rural branches. Advances to the agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu had grown to more than ₹7,800 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US