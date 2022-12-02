  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

BoB Chennai Zone sanctions ₹134 cr. agri-loans in T.N. in 15 days

December 02, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Chennai Zone has sanctioned ₹134 crore of agriculture loans to about 20,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu in 15 days.

As part of the fifth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’, a nationwide annual farmer outreach programme, BoB organised farmers meets, choupals, soil testing camps, animal health check-ups and financial literacy programmes from November 15 to 30 and reached out to 20,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu with agri-related loan products, the lender said in a statement.

As of September 22, BoB has 314 branches in Chennai of which 161 are semi-urban/rural branches. Advances to the agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu had grown to more than ₹7,800 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.