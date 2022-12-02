BoB Chennai Zone sanctions ₹134 cr. agri-loans in T.N. in 15 days

December 02, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Chennai Zone has sanctioned ₹134 crore of agriculture loans to about 20,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu in 15 days.

As part of the fifth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’, a nationwide annual farmer outreach programme, BoB organised farmers meets, choupals, soil testing camps, animal health check-ups and financial literacy programmes from November 15 to 30 and reached out to 20,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu with agri-related loan products, the lender said in a statement.

As of September 22, BoB has 314 branches in Chennai of which 161 are semi-urban/rural branches. Advances to the agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu had grown to more than ₹7,800 crore.