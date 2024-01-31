ADVERTISEMENT

boAt ties up with Wahter, Shoobhi Foundation for CSR initiative

January 31, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Consumer electronics brand boAt, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has tied up with Shoobhi Foundation and water brand Wahter to provide clean and safe drinking water to the public and communities across Delhi NCR.

Through this partnership, boAt will provide financial support to Shoobhi Foundation, which will provide clean and safe drinking water to members of the public.

Wahter, which will act as an expert and knowledge partner to illustrate the importance of hydration, will also act as a distribution partner, providing clean and safe drinking water in bottles to communities via special carts and strollers. 

Considering the environmental impact of discarded bottles, Wahter has decided to use 100% recyclable bottles.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt, said, “We believe in the power of community and are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those around us. Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right, and we are proud to partner with Shoobhi Foundation to address this critical need.”

“This partnership will enable us to significantly expand our reach and provide clean drinking water to a wider range of communities across Delhi NCR. We are confident that this collaboration will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of countless individuals,” Shoobhi Foundation said in a statement.

Amitt Nenwani, co-founder, Wahter said, “This partnership transcends bottles; it’s about breaking barriers and making a bold statement that clean water is a right, not a privilege.”

CONNECT WITH US