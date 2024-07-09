ADVERTISEMENT

BNP Paribas opens branch at GIFT-IFSC

Published - July 09, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BNP Paribas, European Union’s leading bank, has announced the start of operations at the Gujarat International Finance Tec - City - International Financial Services Centre (GIFT-IFSC) through a new branch effective Tuesday.   “The BNP Paribas GIFT City branch shall help facilitate a comprehensive product offering thereby attracting new business opportunities with its onshore and offshore clients,” the international bank said in a statement.   Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory & CEO, BNP Paribas India in a statement said, “The Gift City branch marks a significant milestone and reinforces our continued commitment to the growing BNP Paribas India franchise.  “It will enable us to better serve our well-diversified global clientele with an expanded range of products and strategic solutions as cross-border momentum continues to increase,” he added.   

