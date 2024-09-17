ADVERTISEMENT

BNP Paribas India opens new facility for female residents of Adhar NGO

Published - September 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BNP Paribas India said it had inaugurated a new dormitory facility for the female residents of Adhar, an NGO dedicated to providing lifetime care and support for ‘intellectually disabled adults’. 

This new facility will house over 55 women residents and nearly 18 staff members, furthering Adhar’s efforts to offer comprehensive residential care, training, and treatment.

“We embarked on this journey in 2020 to support Adhar in their noble mission to provide lifetime care and support for intellectually disabled adults,” said Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory and CEO, BNP Paribas India. 

Adhar has been working in this field for nearly three decades. With two existing branches in Badlapur and Nashik, it serves many residents in need, offering not just physical care, but also psychological and financial support to over 700 parents and guardians across India. 

The organisation’s third branch, currently under development in the Satara District of Maharashtra, will further expand its reach and impact.

