GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BNP Paribas India opens new facility for female residents of Adhar NGO

Published - September 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BNP Paribas India said it had inaugurated a new dormitory facility for the female residents of Adhar, an NGO dedicated to providing lifetime care and support for ‘intellectually disabled adults’. 

This new facility will house over 55 women residents and nearly 18 staff members, furthering Adhar’s efforts to offer comprehensive residential care, training, and treatment.

“We embarked on this journey in 2020 to support Adhar in their noble mission to provide lifetime care and support for intellectually disabled adults,” said Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory and CEO, BNP Paribas India. 

Adhar has been working in this field for nearly three decades. With two existing branches in Badlapur and Nashik, it serves many residents in need, offering not just physical care, but also psychological and financial support to over 700 parents and guardians across India. 

The organisation’s third branch, currently under development in the Satara District of Maharashtra, will further expand its reach and impact.

Published - September 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.