BNI eyes global membership of 1 mn in 10 years

June 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Business Network International (BNI), one of the largest referral marketing organisations, is betting on Indian region to more than triple its global membership to one million in 10 years, said a top official.

“Right now, BNI supports over three lakh member businesses in over 77 countries worldwide. Achieving one million is possible, if we get deeper into tier 2,3 and 4 cities as early as possible. India will be a leading country in membership in four to five years,” said its Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Ivan Misner during a press meet.

He also said that in the last 12 months (up to June 15, 2023), BNI members/entrepreneurs generated $21.7 billion in revenue via 14 million referrals.

In the case of BNI India, it generated business of ₹30,516 crore through 32 lakh referrals. India is already number one in net growth and chapter size, said its Global Markets President Mac Srinivasan.

“BNI has been supporting MSME sector in India. In Tamil Nadu, BNI has 173 chapters with about 8,200 members that generated a business of ₹3,921 crore,” said National Director Hemu Suvarna.

Mr. Srinivasan said that BNI India recently crossed 50,000th mark in membership and they were aiming to double it by 2026.

Mr. Misner is in India to celebrate the above achievement and to take part in the two-day India National Conference 2023 being held at Mamallapuram, in which more than 4,000 people are participating.