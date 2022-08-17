BNI Azpire to organise business exposition

ADVERTISEMENT

BNI Azpire is organising a business conclave titled ‘Bizpire Expo’ on Friday at Hotel Crowne Plaza.

The expo would showcase various products and services needed for B2B and B2C segments such as architects, builders, contractors, IT and ITES service providers, finance and taxation and industrial solutions, among others, it said in a statement.

BNI Azis a worldwide referral organisation with a primary goal to help its members gain more business through referrals. Azpire is the first chapter of the Chennai A region.