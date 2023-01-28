ADVERTISEMENT

BMW unveils sports activity vehicle BMW X1 at ₹45.90 lakh

January 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BMW India on Saturday introduced the third-generation all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in both petrol and diesel versions, here.1

The deliveries for BMW X1 diesel would commence in March and petrol from June, said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India while addressing the media.

While the petrol variant is priced at ₹45.90 lakh, the diesel variant comes at a price tag of ₹47.90 lakh. Both the vehicles are produced at the company’s plant in Chennai.

Mr. Pawah said BMW X1 remained the best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury.

“The car, with its powerful build and distinct muscular design, is a natural match for individuals who dare to chase their dreams and challenge the norms, those who break convention and exceed through everything,’‘ he added.

The interior was impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use, he claimed. “All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1’s success to higher levels.’‘

The all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV comes with a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, a Live Cockpit, My BMW App that helps with Remote Functions, a Digital Key for comfortable access, parking and reversing assistant, active seats, Harmon Kardon audio system etc, claimed the German carmarker.

“Everyone in the family can drive the car without a physical key. I can allow my daughter to drive my car and I can also limit the distance she can go. This new launch is truly a tech magic,’‘ Mr. Pawah emphasised.

As per the company, BMW X1 (diesel) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds, while, the BMW X1 (petrol) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.

Crossword+

