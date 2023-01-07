ADVERTISEMENT

BMW unveils sedan at ₹1.7 crore, introduces electric version

January 07, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

BMW Group India has introduced the seventh generation all-new BMW 7 series in India along with the ‘first- ever BMW i7 in electric.’

With this, the 7 series will be available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. 

The BMW 740i M Sports is locally produced at the company’s plant in Chennai and is priced at ₹1.7 crore ex- showroom India. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The all-electric BMW i7 X Drive 60 would be imported as a completely built unit and priced at ₹1.95 crore ex- showroom . 

The diesel variant would be introduced later, the company said. Bookings for the cars have commenced and deliveries are scheduled from March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US