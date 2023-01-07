BMW unveils sedan at ₹1.7 crore, introduces electric version

January 07, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

BMW Group India has introduced the seventh generation all-new BMW 7 series in India along with the ‘first- ever BMW i7 in electric.’

With this, the 7 series will be available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

The BMW 740i M Sports is locally produced at the company’s plant in Chennai and is priced at ₹1.7 crore ex- showroom India.

The all-electric BMW i7 X Drive 60 would be imported as a completely built unit and priced at ₹1.95 crore ex- showroom .

The diesel variant would be introduced later, the company said. Bookings for the cars have commenced and deliveries are scheduled from March.