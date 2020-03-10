Business

BMW unveils new X1 at ₹35.90 lakh

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, with the new BMW X1 at Chennai on March 5, 2020

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, with the new BMW X1 at Chennai on March 5, 2020   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Firm offers vehicle at an introductory price of ₹35.90 lakh in India

BMW India announced the launch of its new X1 at an introductory price of ₹35.90 lakh, going up to ₹42.90 lakh.

Being produced at its Chennai factory, the updated version is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India, the company said in a statement.

“The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide — it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders, who are redefining success — personally and professionally,” said Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW Group India.

It is available in three variants — the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant comes in storm bay, misano blue and sunset orange colours.

The new car comes with five years/60,000 kms service, maintenance and warranty. For customers booking the new car in March, the package is available at a special price of ₹15,000 per year for petrol variants and ₹20,000 per year for diesel variants.

