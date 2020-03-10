BMW unveils new X1 at ₹35.90 lakh

BMW India announced the launch of its new X1 at an introductory price of ₹35.90 lakh, going up to ₹42.90 lakh.

Being produced at its Chennai factory, the updated version is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India, the company said in a statement.

“The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide — it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders, who are redefining success — personally and professionally,” said Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW Group India.

It is available in three variants — the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant comes in storm bay, misano blue and sunset orange colours.

The new car comes with five years/60,000 kms service, maintenance and warranty. For customers booking the new car in March, the package is available at a special price of ₹15,000 per year for petrol variants and ₹20,000 per year for diesel variants.