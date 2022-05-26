BMW unveils mid-size sedan EV i4 in India at ₹69.90 lakh
German luxury car manufacturer BMW has introduced its electric mid-size sedan BMW i4 in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹69.90 lakh. The car can be booked online and deliveries will start by July 2022, the company said. With a range of 590 kms in one charge, the BMW i4 has instant acceleration of 0-100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with output of 340 hp.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.