ADVERTISEMENT

BMW introduces M4 CS car at ₹1.89 crore

Published - October 04, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sales at 10,556 units from January-September period, up 10 YoY

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, of BMW Group and Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars during the launch of the all-new BMW M4 CS, in Mumbai on Oct. 4.

BMW Group India on Friday introduced the M4 CS, the performance car at ex-showroom price of ₹1.89 crore. The car will be available as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance-oriented customers. The all-new BMW M4 CS continues the tradition of M special-edition models offering a distinctly sporty character along with motor racing DNA.”

“This particularly sporty model combines superlative performance with unlimited suitability for everyday use,” he added.  The Group also announced that it had sold 10,556 units of BMW and Mini cars in nine months from January to September, 2024, up 10% over the same period last year. It had also sold 5,638 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) during this period.

Mr. Pawah said, “The highest ever car deliveries during January to September this year, reflects the synergy between a successful strategy and an unparalleled customer experience. BMW Group India is changing the game with its long wheelbase product portfolio and a strong electric mobility offensive,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Key models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase has been ‘overwhelming’ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US