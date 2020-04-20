BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

The German auto major had appointed Mr. Singh as the head of India operations from August 1, 2019.

Rudy, as he was popularly called, was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.

Mr. Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

Mr. Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield, in his previous assignment. Before that, he worked with Unilever in both India and international markets for over 16 years.