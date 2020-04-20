Business

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group, India.

Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group, India.   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

He was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.

BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

The German auto major had appointed Mr. Singh as the head of India operations from August 1, 2019.

Mr. Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

Mr. Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield, in his previous assignment. Before that, he worked with Unilever in both India and international markets for over 16 years.

