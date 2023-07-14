ADVERTISEMENT

BMW Group unveils X5 starting ₹94 lakh

July 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BMW Group on Friday announced the unveiling of the new BMW X5 luxury sport activity vehicle in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹93,90,000. The top-end model of the BMW X5 xDrive M Sport is priced at ₹1,06,90,000. Locally manufactured at the BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the car will be available in both petrol and diesel variants at BMW India dealerships. “The most powerful car in this segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. It has all ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. “The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards, but lives up to them, earning your respect with every mile of the journey,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US