BMW Group unveils fully electric iXI SAV at ₹66.90 lakh

September 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bookings for the BMW iXI luxury Sports Activity Vehicle have opened and deliveries will start from October, the company said.

Bookings for the BMW iXI luxury Sports Activity Vehicle have opened and deliveries will start from October, the company said. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BMW Group India has introduced the fully-electric BMW iXI luxury Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) at ex-showroom price of ₹66.90 lakh. Bookings have opened and deliveries will start from October, the company said. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,” The electrification of the highly successful BMW iXI offers all customers the preference of petrol, diesel and now electric. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well thought-out and innovative products like the fully electric BMW iXI.”

