BMW Group, Tata Tech to form JV to set up automotive software hub in India

April 02, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

BMW Group and Tata Technologies Ltd., a product engineering and digital services company, have signed an agreement to form a joint venture (JV) to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The execution of the JV agreement is subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities. The main development and operations activities will be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus will be on business IT solutions, the companies said in a joint statement.

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies’ digital engineering expertise and talent pool in India to contribute to the BMW Group’s expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations.

“The JV will focus on strategic software development, including solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV). In automotive software, the focus will be on automated driving, infotainment, and digital services,” the companies said.

“In business IT, the emphasis will be on digitalisation and automation of product development, production and sales. From the inception of this JV, 100 trained and experienced Tata Technologies professionals will ensure robust and immediate contributions to software projects. The JV is likely to grow quickly to a four-digit number in the following years,” the companies added.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD, Tata Technologies, said, “Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world.”

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President of Software and E/E Architecture, BMW Group said, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies will accelerate our progress in the field of the software-defined vehicle. In international comparison, India boasts of a large number of talents with outstanding software skills, who can contribute to our software competence.”

