BMW Group India unveils four new products including 2 EVs

BMW Group India has introduced four new products in an attempt to build its electric mobility and premium luxury car portfolio in the country. These include the eighth generation all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase at an ex-showroom price starting from ₹72.90 lakh, the latest version of MINI Cooper S starting at ₹44.90 lakh ex-showroom, the all-electric MINI Countryman starting at ₹54.90 lakh ex-showroom, and the BMW CE 04 – India’s first premium electric scooter by BMW Motorrad India – at an ex-showroom price starting ₹14.90 lakh.

Deliveries of all these products will commence from September 2024.

Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available exclusively as a petrol variant.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “More comfortable, more digital and more dynamic, the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase provides a completely new expression of modernity, presence and clarity, featuring unparalleled space and luxurious comfort. It is tailor-made to suit the requirements of our premium clientele in India, and offers exceptional comfort and versatility for any occasion, business or personal, urban or long-distance travel.”

The electric MINI will be available as a completely built unit and has a range of 462 kms. This will add to BMW’s electric car portfolio.

The all-new BMW CE 04, manufactured in Berlin comes with a lithium-ion battery with net capacity of 8.5 kWh, which provides a range of 130 km and energy consumption of 7.7 kWh/100 km.

The urban electric scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in select metropolitan cities in India. Deliveries will commence from September 2024. Mr Pawah said, “The all- new BMW CE 04 is the beginning of a whole new era of electro-mobility at BMW Motorrad India. It is the new electric star, made for the city.”

