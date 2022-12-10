BMW Group India unveils 3 new products across categories

December 10, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Mumbai

BMW Group India has introduced two luxury vehicles and a super sports bike in India.

This includes the new BMW M 340i X Drive which will debut in India at ex-show room price of ₹69,20,000. While bookings have opened for this vehicle, deliveries are scheduled from January 2023, the company said.

Vikram Pawah, president BMW Group India said, ”It is amongst the best-selling models of the BMW Group in India.”

The company also introduced ‘the first-ever’ BMW XM which is the first electrified BMW M model. With a range of 88 km, this vehicle is priced at ₹2.6 crore (ex-showroom). This model is scheduled for delivery from May 2023.

On Saturday, the company rolled out the all new BMW Motörrad S 1000 RR in three variants in the price range of ₹20.25 lakh and ₹24.45 lakh. Deliveries will commence from February 2023, the company said.