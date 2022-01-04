Business

BMW Group India sees highest growth in a decade in 2021

BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has achieved the highest growth in a decade in the country by delivering a total of 8,876 cars, including BMW and MINI, and 5,191 motorcycles in 2021.

While BMW India registered 35% growth year-on-year with sales of 8,236 units, MINI India sales grew 25% to 640 units. BMW Motorrad saw a growth of 102.5%.

“BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and far-sighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The company said BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 40% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The new models such as the BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, which were in excessive demand, were either completely sold out or had a long waiting period of several months. “The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment,” it said.

For MINI India, the locally produced MINI Countryman accounted for a share of over 50% in sales, and the MINI Hatch and the MINI Convertible contributed 18% each.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 8:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bmw-group-india-sees-highest-growth-in-a-decade-in-2021/article38115473.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY