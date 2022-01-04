BMW Group India sees highest growth in a decade in 2021

BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has achieved the highest growth in a decade in the country by delivering a total of 8,876 cars, including BMW and MINI, and 5,191 motorcycles in 2021.

While BMW India registered 35% growth year-on-year with sales of 8,236 units, MINI India sales grew 25% to 640 units. BMW Motorrad saw a growth of 102.5%.

“BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and far-sighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The company said BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 40% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The new models such as the BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, which were in excessive demand, were either completely sold out or had a long waiting period of several months. “The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment,” it said.

For MINI India, the locally produced MINI Countryman accounted for a share of over 50% in sales, and the MINI Hatch and the MINI Convertible contributed 18% each.