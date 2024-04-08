BMW Group India Jan-March quarter sales rise 51% to 3,680 units

April 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

BMW Group India said it delivered 3,680 units of BMW and Mini cars in the January to March 2024 quarter, up 51% Year on Year (YoY). While the group sold 3,510 units of BMWs, it sold 170 units of Mini during the quarter. The Group also sold 1,810 units of BMW Motorrad motorcycles in the quarter.

“Breaking earlier records, Q1 (Jan to March) car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of 51%. Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

“The exclusive BMW luxury class has also assumed a segment leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in the luxury market.” he added.

During the quarter the group delivered 211 units of electric vehicles, up 26% YoY. These include BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and Mini SE. The group is gearing up to introduce BMW i5 soon.

BMW luxury cars reported 152% growth during the quarter. The share of luxury class models such as BMW 7 series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM contributed 20% to total sales, BMW Group India said.