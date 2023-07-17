BMW Group car sales in H1 grows 5%, motorcycle sales up 50%

July 17, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

BMW Group India reported 5% growth in sales of cars in the January to June 2023 period owing to heavy demand for its luxury vehicles. The growth comes despite supply constraints continuing in April and May this year.

During the H1 (January-June) the group sold 5,476 BMW cars, up 5.5% Year on Year (YoY). It sold 391 units of Mini which was up 3% YoY. However, the sales of BMW Motorrad motorcycles surged 50% to 4,667 units.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “We have achieved the landmark highest ever half-yearly, quarterly and June monthly sales. Every product launched this year is extremely desirable and in tremendous demand.”

He said the BMW Group continued its dominance in the electric luxury segment with the most diverse electric portfolio, the BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4 and Mini SE. “BMW group delivered 11 times more electric vehicles during January-June 2023 than the same period last year. The BMW iX is the best-selling battery electric vehicle in the Indian luxury segment,” he said.

He said the group had announced plans to introduce 19 new cars during 2023 out of which 12 have been introduced so far. It had said it would introduce three new motorcycles out of one is yet to be rolled out.

The company is also going ahead to increase its dealerships from 80 to 100 by the end of 2024, Mr. Pawah said.