BMW Group brings first all-electric Mini Cooper to India

BMW Group on Thursday unveiled the first all-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹47.20 lakh. The company said that all available units of the car, which is available as a completely built unit (CBU), were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021.

MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022, earlier than promised. Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022, it added.

“Ten years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our Digital First strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop,” said Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India.

With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds, according to the company. The vehicle is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery that gives a driving range of up to 270 km. It comes with a smart wallbox charger with a fixed charging cable and requires a one-time installation. Additionally, BMW Group said, fast chargers would be available at its dealer networks in more than 30 cities across India.