BluSmart Mobility expands e-fleet with Citroen e-C3

March 19, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The first 125 units were flagged off by Citroen Brand Director Shishir Mishra and BluSmart Mobility CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi from BluSmart's EV charging super hub in Bengaluru.

The first 125 units were flagged off by Citroen Brand Director Shishir Mishra and BluSmart Mobility CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi from BluSmart’s EV charging super hub in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Citroen has signed a MoU with BluSmart Mobility to supply 4,000 e-C3 hatchback units as part of the latter’s all-electric fleet expansion plans.

BluSmart Mobility is an Gurugram-based EV ride-hailing company. In the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 hatchbacks were flagged off from BluSmart’s EV charging super hub in Bengaluru, said the French carmaker in a statement.

Citroen e-C3 is all-electric compact SUV that will augment BluSmart’s growing fleet of over 7,000 EVs. e-C3 offers a range of 320 kms and features fast-charging technology, capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour.

“As more OEMs embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs,” said BluSmart CEO Anmol Jaggi.

