Blue/Grey collar jobs saw 73% jump in Q4: Quess Corp

With the economy expanding from pre-Covid levels, outlook for job recovery across sectors was becoming robust day by day, said Qjobs, a Quess Corp-promoted blue and grey collar jobs platform.

According Qjobs recent findings, an impressive 73% increase in job vacancies has been witnessed in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter of FY22.

Improved market sentiments reflected in increased consumer buying leading to a rise in demand for manpower in many sectors, said the platform.

Sekhar Garisa, President – Emerging Businesses & Chief Strategy Officer, Quess Corp, said, “It is also encouraging to see demand up in metro cities indicating that the shadow of pandemic is behind us.’‘

Delhi accounted for the largest share of blue and grey collar jobs at 15%, Bengaluru 14%, Mumbai 13%, Hyderabad 8%, and Pune 7% in FY22.