Blue Star unveils a range of room ACs

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blue Star Ltd. has unveiled a comprehensive range of air-conditioners, including affordable and premium models, for the upcoming summer season. Overall, the company has introduced almost 75 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed and window air -conditioners and across price points.

B. Thiagarajan, managing director, said “With Blue Star Climatech Ltd.’s new automated plant at Sri City in place, we intend to leverage the synergies between the company and this plant, to enable Blue Star to further accelerate growth in the room ACs segment, especially in Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets, apart from Tier 1.”

“We will continue to invest in expanding distribution footprint, enhancing R&D capabilities and brand building. All of this, in turn will enable us to roll out affordable best-in-class room ACs. Our new range of room ACs for 2023 strongly recapitulates our focus in this direction,” he said.

