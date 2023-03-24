HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blue Star unveils a range of room ACs

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
With Blue Star Climatech Ltd.’s new automated plant at Sri City in place, we intend to leverage the synergies between the company and this plant, to enable Blue Star to further accelerate growth in the room ACs segment, especially in Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets, apart from Tier 1, says B. Thiagarajan, managing director.

With Blue Star Climatech Ltd.’s new automated plant at Sri City in place, we intend to leverage the synergies between the company and this plant, to enable Blue Star to further accelerate growth in the room ACs segment, especially in Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets, apart from Tier 1, says B. Thiagarajan, managing director.

Blue Star Ltd. has unveiled a comprehensive range of air-conditioners, including affordable and premium models, for the upcoming summer season. Overall, the company has introduced almost 75 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed and window air -conditioners and across price points.

B. Thiagarajan, managing director, said “With Blue Star Climatech Ltd.’s new automated plant at Sri City in place, we intend to leverage the synergies between the company and this plant, to enable Blue Star to further accelerate growth in the room ACs segment, especially in Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 markets, apart from Tier 1.”

“We will continue to invest in expanding distribution footprint, enhancing R&D capabilities and brand building. All of this, in turn will enable us to roll out affordable best-in-class room ACs. Our new range of room ACs for 2023 strongly recapitulates our focus in this direction,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.