Blue Star unit ties up with Gebhardt Intralogistics to provide warehouse automation solutions

The warehouse automation solutions business in India, estimated at about ₹2,500 crore, is expected to grow at about 17% year on year

September 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blue Star Industrial Solutions, a division of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics, said it has tied up with Gebhardt Intralogistics Group, a 70-year-old German corporation, to enhance its warehouse automation solutions capabilities in India by integrating latest technologies. 

Simultaneously, Gebhardt will leverage this collaboration to expand its global presence, with a particular focus on rapidly emerging markets like India.

Top officials of both the companies said  the demand for warehouse space in India was growing rapidly due to GST, the growth of the e-commerce sector, and investments by PEs and they would cater to this demand.

The warehouse automation solutions business in India, estimated at about ₹2,500 crore, is expected to grow at about 17% year on year and the partners plan to acquire a sizeable chunk of this opportunity.

Warehouse Automation Solutions help manage growing SKU-mixes, deliver higher throughput, and better utilise vertical space to counter high rentals. They also adhere to export standards and reduce touch points (especially in the F&B and Pharma sectors), improve productivity and optimise manpower requirement, Blue Star Industrial solutions said. 

“Blue Star Industrial Solutions’ core value proposition is to serve as a one-stop end-to-end, turnkey warehouse automation system integrator, bridging the gap between the finest global technologies and local design and engineering expertise,” added. 

Leveraging Blue Star’s extensive engineering, solution design and project management experience, the aim is to deliver solutions customised to meet the unique needs of customers and provide the highest quality of customer service, the company said. 

“The strategic alliance between Blue Star Industrial Solutions and Gebhardt Intralogistics Group will empower both organisations to seize the rising demand for advanced warehouse automation solutions and bring cutting-edge technologies to a broader customer base,” the company further said. 

