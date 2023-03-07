ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Star rolls out deep freezers with higher cooling capacity

March 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blue Star Managing Director B. Thiagarajan and Vice President Commercial Refrigeration Business, Srinivas Reddy at the launch in Chennai on Tuesday.

Blue Star Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled a wide range of deep freezers with extra storage and higher cooling capacity manufactured at Wada.

“Blue Star is already a key player in the commercial refrigeration marketplace and we now expect to make an even deeper impact in this market,” MD B. Thiagarajan said in an interaction.

He also said that the company’s manufacturing plants in Wada and Ahmedabad had been upgraded in terms of production capacity and processes to meet the expected increase in demand for these products in the coming years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a question, he said that commercial refrigerators accounted for 20% of total revenue and this segment with different offerings had a market share ranging from 29-35%.

Blue Star also plans to indigenously manufacture sub-300L deep freezers at its new Wada plant. With this, the company will have a full range of deep freezers from 50L to 600L to cater to diverse customer requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US