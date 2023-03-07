HamberMenu
Blue Star rolls out deep freezers with higher cooling capacity

March 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Blue Star Managing Director B. Thiagarajan and Vice President Commercial Refrigeration Business, Srinivas Reddy at the launch in Chennai on Tuesday.

Blue Star Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled a wide range of deep freezers with extra storage and higher cooling capacity manufactured at Wada.

“Blue Star is already a key player in the commercial refrigeration marketplace and we now expect to make an even deeper impact in this market,” MD B. Thiagarajan said in an interaction.

He also said that the company’s manufacturing plants in Wada and Ahmedabad had been upgraded in terms of production capacity and processes to meet the expected increase in demand for these products in the coming years.

To a question, he said that commercial refrigerators accounted for 20% of total revenue and this segment with different offerings had a market share ranging from 29-35%.

Blue Star also plans to indigenously manufacture sub-300L deep freezers at its new Wada plant. With this, the company will have a full range of deep freezers from 50L to 600L to cater to diverse customer requirements.

