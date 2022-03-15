Blue Star may raise prices by mid April: MD

There had been a 5% increase in commodity prices

Leading air-conditioning brand Blue Star has decided to review the price of its products during mid-April following an increase in commodity prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We had raised the prices in March, July and October 21 respectively,” said B. Thiagarajan, MD. “We had decided not to increase the prices till the end of summer. But the war happened and there had been a 5% increase in commodity prices.

"We have adequate stocks till June 22. But, we have to start procuring copper, aluminium and steel for further production. Currently, there is a shortage for copper and steel globally coupled with an increase in transportation costs. We have to review the situation by mid-April. The price hike might be in the range of 10%," he said.

Talking about the upcoming unit in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, he said the first phase would be commissioned during the October-December quarter. It would have a capacity to produce four lakh units per annum. The company had invested about ₹153 crore and it will get ₹73 crore by way of production linked incentive.

Asserting that the company's market share had grown from 12.75% in FY21 to 13.25% in FY22, he said they expect it to touch 14% by next fiscal.

On expansion of dealer network, he said about 1,000 outlets would be opened in the Northern states during FY23, of which a majority would be in six states where they had never competed before.

On Tuesday, he unveiled nearly 50 models of ACs.