Blue Star bags ₹128 crore order from Wistron

Blue Star Ltd has won an order worth ₹128 crore from Wistron Infocomm for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works for factory expansion project. Currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment, the company said in a statement.

The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of HVAC system of 4000 Ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and sophisticated Building Management System.

Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and has been producing electronic devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru.

The company has now embarked upon its Phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Ltd said, “We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership. With the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth.”