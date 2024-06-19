GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blue Dart starts drone deliveries for e-commerce sector

Published - June 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blue Dart Express Ltd., the courier and integrated express package distribution company, said it had commenced drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a drone technology firm. “This move marks a significant advancement towards cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions,” the company said in a statement. “Initially focusing on the growing e-commerce sector, this innovative approach is set to revolutionise last-mile delivery by offering same-day delivery for shipments, significantly reducing delivery time and environmental impact,” it added.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, “The logistics sector in India is experiencing an exhilarating phase. The nation’s robust economic growth, coupled with the aspirations of its consumers and growth in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, has significantly boosted purchasing power.”

“This surge in demand emphasises the need for innovative solutions that drive growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. As we witness the marvel of drone technology, we eagerly anticipate extending this service further, with plans to cover additional pin codes in subsequent stages with our partners.”

