Blue Dart eyes drones to deliver vaccines

MUMBAI

13 May 2021 23:24 IST

Blue Dart has announced the formation of ‘Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium’ for delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies to remote parts of India through drones. The consortium is part of the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog and Healthnet Global.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has granted the project with necessary exemptions and rights to fly drone flights on an experimental basis in Telangana.

The aim is to assess an alternate logistics route in providing safe, accurate and reliable pickup and delivery of health care items (medicines, COVID-19 vaccines, units of blood, diagnostic specimens and other lifesaving equipment) from distribution centre to specific location and back.

Blue Dart Med-Express Drone flights will deploy an immersive delivery model to optimise the current healthcare logistics within Telangana.