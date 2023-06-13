ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Dart appoints V.N. Iyer as Group CFO, Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited

June 13, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

VN Iyer has been appointed as Group CFO and Sudha Pai has been appointed as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited

PTI

“With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company’s financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world,” Blue Dart Express Limted said. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

Jun 13 (PTI) Logistics firm Blue Dart on June 13 announced the appointment of V.N. Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited effective from September 1, 2023.

In his new role, Mr. Iyer will serve as the CFO for Blue Dart Express Limited (BDEL), Blue Dart Aviation Limited (BDAL) and Concorde Air Logistics Limited (CALL), the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, he had served as the CFO of BDAL for five years and possesses valuable expertise in Aviation Finance.

He has over three decades of experience including an extensive background in accounts, finance, taxation, treasury operations, financial analysis, and internal controls framework, it added.

On the other hand, Mrs. Pai, a qualified cost accountant, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer in DHL Global Forwarding, India, a subsidiary of the DHL group, the statement said.

"With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company's financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world," the company said.

