HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blue Dart appoints V.N. Iyer as Group CFO, Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited

VN Iyer has been appointed as Group CFO and Sudha Pai has been appointed as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited

June 13, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company’s financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world,” Blue Dart Express Limted said. File (representational image)

“With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company’s financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world,” Blue Dart Express Limted said. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

Jun 13 (PTI) Logistics firm Blue Dart on June 13 announced the appointment of V.N. Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO Blue Dart Express Limited effective from September 1, 2023.

Also read: Blue Dart signs UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now pledge

In his new role, Mr. Iyer will serve as the CFO for Blue Dart Express Limited (BDEL), Blue Dart Aviation Limited (BDAL) and Concorde Air Logistics Limited (CALL), the company said in a statement.

Prior to this, he had served as the CFO of BDAL for five years and possesses valuable expertise in Aviation Finance.

Also read: Dept. of Posts, Southern Railway to launch express cargo service from February 16

He has over three decades of experience including an extensive background in accounts, finance, taxation, treasury operations, financial analysis, and internal controls framework, it added.

On the other hand, Mrs. Pai, a qualified cost accountant, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer in DHL Global Forwarding, India, a subsidiary of the DHL group, the statement said.

ALSO READ
DHL Supply Chain expands India Fulfilment Network

"With the appointment of VN Iyer as Group CFO and Sudha Pai as CFO, Blue Dart has further enhanced the company's financial leadership towards driving its strategic objectives of delivering excellence in a digital world," the company said.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / courier and postal service / company information

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.