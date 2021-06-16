Blue-collar jobs portal Apna raises $70 million

Apna, a jobs platform for the working class, has raised $70 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated. Apna had earlier raised $20 million and is now valued at $570 million, the company said. Apna would use the proceeds to strengthen its presence and expand pan-India over the next six months. The platform also has plans to take its operations to Southeast Asia and the U.S. in the coming year.

Nirmit Parikh, founder & CEO, Apna said, “Over the last month Apna facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work related conversations.”