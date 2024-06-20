GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BLS International’s new Mumbai centre to expedite visas to Spain

Published - June 20, 2024 11:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BLS International, a visa processing and consular service for foreign countries, on Thursday opened its new Visa Application Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai to cater to a growing demand for visa applications focusing on Spain.

The facility will also handle visa applications for Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, and South Korea, both short-term and long-term visas, with a capacity to process 1,000 applications per day.

The new centre will cater to Mumbai and its adjacent regions.

Fernando Heredia Noguer, Spain’s Consul General, said this year his country expects to issue 60,000 visas from India compared with 52,000 in 2023. He said for Mumbai applicants this Centre can issue visas in 48 hours, while it would take 72 to 96 hours for applicants from Chennai.

“In today’s dynamic world, travel is indispensable, and Spain remains a top choice for Indian travelers,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, JMD, BLS International. “We foresee this trend thriving throughout the fiscal year, and this new centre is poised to meet the growing demand.”

