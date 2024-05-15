ADVERTISEMENT

BLS International Services Q4 PAT rises 11% to ₹85.5 crore

Published - May 15, 2024 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BLS International Services Ltd., a tech-enabled services provider for governments and citizens, reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit grew 11.4% to ₹85.5 crore from the year-earlier period. 

Revenue from operations during the quarter ended March remained flat at ₹447.7 crore.  For FY24, the company reported net profit of ₹325.6 crore as compared with ₹204.3 crore in the previous year, up 59.4%. Revenue from operations grew 10.6% to ₹1,676.8 crore as compared with ₹1,516.2 crore in the previous year.  

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd., said, “Our EBITDA margin expanded significantly by 603 bps to 20.6%, a testament to our strategic initiatives, including the renewal of contracts, addition of new agreements, a favourable business mix, and structural modifications to our business model from partner model to managing our own operations.”

“Looking ahead, we are poised for continued profitability, driven by the new contracts secured last year and anticipated increases in application volumes from key regions,” he added.

