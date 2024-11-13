ADVERTISEMENT

BLS International Services Q2 PAT rises 78% to ₹145.7 crore

Updated - November 13, 2024 02:18 am IST - MUMBAI

The company’s revenue from operations increased 21% to ₹495 crore as compared with ₹407.7 crore in the same period last year.

The Hindu Bureau

BLS International Services Ltd for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, reported a net profit of ₹145.7 crore as compared with ₹82 crore in the year ago period, up 78%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s revenue from operations increased 21% to ₹495 crore as compared with ₹407.7 crore in the same period last year.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd. said “We continue to witness strong growth momentum and achieved significant milestones with respect to financial and operational performance this quarter.”

“The growth was driven by increased volume of visa applications, opening-up of new visa application centres in Columbia & Peru, and the acquisition of iDATA,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The ongoing transition to a self-managed model from partner-run model and the acquisition of iDATA enhanced the operating margins by 1,186 bps to record all-time high of 33.1% in the quarter,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US