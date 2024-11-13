BLS International Services Q2 PAT rises 78% to ₹145.7 crore

BLS International Services Ltd for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, reported a net profit of ₹145.7 crore as compared with ₹82 crore in the year ago period, up 78%.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 21% to ₹495 crore as compared with ₹407.7 crore in the same period last year.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd. said “We continue to witness strong growth momentum and achieved significant milestones with respect to financial and operational performance this quarter.”

“The growth was driven by increased volume of visa applications, opening-up of new visa application centres in Columbia & Peru, and the acquisition of iDATA,” he said.

“The ongoing transition to a self-managed model from partner-run model and the acquisition of iDATA enhanced the operating margins by 1,186 bps to record all-time high of 33.1% in the quarter,” he added.