BLS International sees uptick in visa applications for Spain, Italy

March 14, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BLS International which is into visa processing for various countries said Spain and Italy have emerged as preferred locations as these two European countries had seen notable uptick in visa applications. 

“The rich cultural tapestry and scenic landscapes of Spain and Italy have captured the imaginations of travellers worldwide. Among the regions served by BSL, Spain and Italy emerge as the preferred destination for Indian nationals, accounting for 10 to 15% of total visa applications,” the company said in a statement. 

BLS also said that it had observed a growing interest among citizens from Europe, the U.K., and Canada in traveling to India. “Opting for offline visas for travel purposes, they indicate a preference for traditional documentation as they plan their journeys. The varied duration of their visits reflects a spectrum of travel experiences sought by these global explorers,” the company said. It said there had been a year-on-year growth of 15 to 20% in visa applications. 

“Post-COVID, India’s proactive promotion of tourism has been instrumental in driving these increasing numbers,” it added.  For the December quarter the company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹437.9 crore and operating EBITDA witnessed a growth of 33.6% to ₹88.6 crore.

