BLS International plans foray into key geographies, pursue M&A

January 05, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

BLS International Services Ltd., which provides administrative and consular services, said it would focus on opening up key geographies for tech-enabled consular and front-end services around the world to grow its business.

Its vision for the future includes winning new contracts and meeting rising demand for value-added services, and exploring potential mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

In alignment with this vision, the company said it had collaborated with the top 10 B-schools to build a robust talent pipeline, enriching its workforce with diverse skills and perspectives.

“This strategic approach encompasses both organic and inorganic growth to maintain internal rate of return threshold,” it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the company said it had helped in the successful implementation of Estonia’s e-residency digital identity card program since April 2021.

“As per the figures shared by Kaarel Kallas spokesperson of Police and Border Guard, Estonia over the course of two years, approximately 1,300 e-resident digital identity cards have been issued through BLS,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it had facilitated the issuance of e-resident digital identity cards in five major cities worldwide, significantly enhancing the global reach of Estonian digital services.